Thunderbolt 3 is an amazing technology. It was a vast improvement over old USB 3.0 and even SATA, as we jumped from 5Gbps to 40Gbps, and went from multiple cables to just one for everything. Thunderbolt 3 introduced a new standard to dock your mobile workstation at a desk and get power, video, and data through a single connection. Glyph, a leader in external storage solutions, just announced a new Thunderbolt 3 Dock and Atom Pro NVMe SSD.

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock is built to be the center of your workstation. The dock gives many great features that are lacking on Apple’s latest MacBooks, like SD and Ethernet. Plus, it takes one USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port and turns it into two. The Atom Pro NVMe SSD is Glyph’s “fastest SSD yet”. With insane read/write speeds, it offers an enhanced workflow option for mobile workstations.

Glyph’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock sports SD Card support w/ UHS-II, Ethernet, more

Most Thunderbolt 3 docks offer the standard array of ports, but lack in high-end options. Things like UHS-II SD slots aren’t as common as one would like, and most docks don’t provide a full 87W of charging potential. The Glyph Thunderbolt 3 dock offers that and more.

You’ll find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the back, a DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and Ethernet also flank the smaller connections. On the front, there’s a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, audio in/out, a USB 3.0 port, and the SD card slot with UHS-II support. Inside the Thunderbolt 3 Dock, you’ll find a user-upgradable NVMe SSD slot that sports speeds of up to 1,500MB/s depending on what drive you install. This is awesome as you can get expanded storage, Ethernet, a SD card slot, power, and more with just a single connection.

Glyph Thunderbolt 3 Atom Pro NVMe SSD offers speeds of up to 2.8GB/s

When it comes to working on the go, there’s always the problem of never having enough storage. That’s where a portable SSD comes into play, but prior to now, speed and reliability have never been at the forefront of the portable technology. Glyph’s Atom Pro NVMe SSD offers read speeds of up to 2.8GB/s and write of up to 2.4GB/s, making it perfect for 4K, 8K, or VR workflows. The case is MIL-Standard 810F rated for shock, dust, vibration, and sand resistance, making it rugged enough to use in any environment.

Pricing and availability

You can pre-order the Glyph Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $299.95 shipped at B&H without an NVMe SSD installed, or you can opt to have one already in there upon arrival starting at $399.95 for 500GB and going up to $699.95 for a 2TB.

The Atom Pro NVMe SSD starts at $299.95 shipped for a 500GB model, and goes up to $999.95 for a 2TB option, depending on what your workflow would require.