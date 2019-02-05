Gourmia’s 8-Quart SmartPot Cooker w/ LCD display is $50 for today only (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Gourmia 8-Quart Pressure Cooker (GPC855) for $49.99 shipped. Originally $160, it sells for $80 on Amazon and is now matching our previous mention. This is also the lowest price we can find. Along with a large enough capacity to feed the whole family (8 quarts), this model features various cook modes, 1,200 watts of power, built-in timer and a safety-locking lid. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

It might not come with one of those popular names like Instant Pot, but it is also much less expensive while still carrying solid reviews. For comparison, today’s deal is $10 less than Best Buy is charging for the 6-quart model without the LCD display. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more options.

Gourmia 8-Quart Pressure Cooker: