The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 6 w/ Office 2019 is a 2-in-1 perfect for students: $399 ($750 value), more

- Feb. 5th 2019 4:01 pm ET

$399
0

Newegg offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 6 with 2GHz Ryzen 3/4GB/128GB plus Office 2019 Home and Student for $399 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy sells the laptop itself for over $600 and Office goes for around $150. This laptop is perfect for students or professionals alike who just need a budget-friendly computer with Microsoft’s tools already included. Lenovo is a well-rated brand at Amazon.

Looking for something with a bit more power? We still have the high-end Lenovo Legion laptop that boasts a 6-core i7, 6GB GPU, and more for $1,099. Plus, there are tons of other laptops on sale from $440 in that very same sale.

Other laptops on sale:

  • Dell G5 15″: $800 (Reg. $1,200) | Dell
    • w/ code AFF400G5
    • 2.2GHz i7/16GB/256GB/1TB
    • GTX 1050Ti 4GB
  • MSI GV62 15.6″: $950 (Reg. $1,050) | NeweggFlash
    • w/ code NEFPBC98
    • Save an additional $150 w/ MIR
    • 2.2GHz i7/16GB/128GB/1TB
    • GTX 1060 3GB

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 6 features:

  • 2.00 GHz Ryzen 3
  • 4 GB Memory
  • 128 GB SSD
  • Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
  • 14″ Touchscreen 1366 x 768
  • 2 in 1 Notebook
  • Windows 10 S

 

