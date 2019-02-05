The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 6 w/ Office 2019 is a 2-in-1 perfect for students: $399 ($750 value), more

Newegg offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 6 with 2GHz Ryzen 3/4GB/128GB plus Office 2019 Home and Student for $399 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy sells the laptop itself for over $600 and Office goes for around $150. This laptop is perfect for students or professionals alike who just need a budget-friendly computer with Microsoft’s tools already included. Lenovo is a well-rated brand at Amazon.
Looking for something with a bit more power? We still have the high-end Lenovo Legion laptop that boasts a 6-core i7, 6GB GPU, and more for $1,099. Plus, there are tons of other laptops on sale from $440 in that very same sale.
Other laptops on sale:
- Dell G5 15″: $800 (Reg. $1,200) | Dell
- w/ code AFF400G5
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/256GB/1TB
- GTX 1050Ti 4GB
- MSI GV62 15.6″: $950 (Reg. $1,050) | NeweggFlash
- w/ code NEFPBC98
- Save an additional $150 w/ MIR
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/128GB/1TB
- GTX 1060 3GB
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 6 features:
- 2.00 GHz Ryzen 3
- 4 GB Memory
- 128 GB SSD
- Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
- 14″ Touchscreen 1366 x 768
- 2 in 1 Notebook
- Windows 10 S