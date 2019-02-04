Lenovo’s Legion laptop is powerful enough for VR at $1,099 ($500 off), more from $440

B&H Photo offers the Lenovo Legion Y7000 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,099 shipped. For comparison, it generally goes for $1,600 and this is a match of our last mention. If you’d rather save a few bucks, opt for a similar model but with 8GB/256GB at Walmart for $1,029.99 shipped or $1,019.69 with in-store pickup. Both models offer a 6-core i7 and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, making them perfect for on-the-go gaming or high-end productivity.
Other laptops on sale:
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 6: $440 (Reg. $500) | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- 2-in-1
- Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB
- Must be logged into a Rakuten account
- Lenovo IdeaPad 530S: $490 (Reg. $550) | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB
- Must be logged into a Rakuten account
- Dell XPS 13 9360: $800 (Reg. $950) | Rakuten
- w code DELL150
- 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB
- Must be logged into a Rakuten account
Lenovo Legion Y7000 features:
- 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7-8750H Six-Core
- 16GB of DDR4 RAM | 512GB PCIe SSD
- 15.6″ FHD 1920 x 1080 144 Hz IPS Display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5)
- 10/100/1000 Mb/s Gigabit Ethernet
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.1
- USB Type-C | HDMI | Mini DisplayPort
- Backlit Keyboard with White LEDs
- Windows 10 Home (64-Bit)