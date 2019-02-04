Lenovo’s Legion laptop is powerful enough for VR at $1,099 ($500 off), more from $440

B&H Photo offers the Lenovo Legion Y7000 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,099 shipped. For comparison, it generally goes for $1,600 and this is a match of our last mention. If you’d rather save a few bucks, opt for a similar model but with 8GB/256GB at Walmart for $1,029.99 shipped or $1,019.69 with in-store pickup. Both models offer a 6-core i7 and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, making them perfect for on-the-go gaming or high-end productivity.

Other laptops on sale:

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 6: $440 (Reg. $500) | Rakuten w/ code SAVE15 2-in-1 Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB Must be logged into a Rakuten account

(Reg. $500) | Rakuten Lenovo IdeaPad 530S: $490 (Reg. $550) | Rakuten w/ code SAVE15 Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB Must be logged into a Rakuten account

(Reg. $550) | Rakuten Dell XPS 13 9360: $800 (Reg. $950) | Rakuten w code DELL150 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB Must be logged into a Rakuten account

(Reg. $950) | Rakuten

Lenovo Legion Y7000 features: