Lenovo’s Legion laptop is powerful enough for VR at $1,099 ($500 off), more from $440

- Feb. 4th 2019 2:35 pm ET

0

B&H Photo offers the Lenovo Legion Y7000 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,099 shipped. For comparison, it generally goes for $1,600 and this is a match of our last mention. If you’d rather save a few bucks, opt for a similar model but with 8GB/256GB at Walmart for $1,029.99 shipped or $1,019.69 with in-store pickup. Both models offer a 6-core i7 and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, making them perfect for on-the-go gaming or high-end productivity.

Nomad Base Station

Other laptops on sale:

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 6: $440 (Reg. $500) | Rakuten
    • w/ code SAVE15
    • 2-in-1
    • Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB
    • Must be logged into a Rakuten account
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 530S: $490 (Reg. $550) | Rakuten
    • w/ code SAVE15
    • Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB
    • Must be logged into a Rakuten account
  • Dell XPS 13 9360: $800 (Reg. $950) | Rakuten
    • w code DELL150
    • 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB
    • Must be logged into a Rakuten account

Lenovo Legion Y7000 features:

  • 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7-8750H Six-Core
  • 16GB of DDR4 RAM | 512GB PCIe SSD
  • 15.6″ FHD 1920 x 1080 144 Hz IPS Display
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5)
  • 10/100/1000 Mb/s Gigabit Ethernet
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.1
  • USB Type-C | HDMI | Mini DisplayPort
  • Backlit Keyboard with White LEDs
  • Windows 10 Home (64-Bit)

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
B&H

B&H
Rakuten

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide