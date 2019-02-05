LG’s 1080p Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector ships w/ a 100-inch screen: $1,199 (Reg. up to $1,799)

BuyDig is offering the LG Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector (HF85JA) with 100-inch Screen for $1,199 shipped. That’s $600 off the going rate found at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This projector is capable of shooting a 100-inch display when sitting a mere 17 inches away from a wall. This allows users to enjoy a big screen even in small spaces. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’ll be using a TV as your primary viewing experience, consider ViewSonic’s M1 Portable Projector for $300. As the name implies, you can take this anywhere thanks to a built-in battery that lasts up to 6 hours. A USB-C connection makes charging dead simple and helps eliminate your reliance on microUSB. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 75% of Amazon shoppers. Learn more when reading our release coverage.

LG Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector features: