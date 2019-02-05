Nordstrom discounts hundreds of top brands from $17: Patagonia, UGG, Cole Haan, more

- Feb. 5th 2019 10:40 am ET

from $17
0

Nordstrom is updating your wardrobe with up to 60% off top brands including Cole Haan, UGG, Patagonia, The North Face and more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive complimentary delivery. The Patagonia Black Hole 30-Liter Backpack is at an all-time low of $118. For comparison, this backpack was originally $169 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen. This backpack is lightweight, water-resistant and great for spring hikes. It’s also large enough to fit your 15-inch MacBook and has padded shoulder straps for comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

from $17

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom

Nordstrom

About the Author