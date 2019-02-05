Nordstrom discounts hundreds of top brands from $17: Patagonia, UGG, Cole Haan, more

Nordstrom is updating your wardrobe with up to 60% off top brands including Cole Haan, UGG, Patagonia, The North Face and more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive complimentary delivery. The Patagonia Black Hole 30-Liter Backpack is at an all-time low of $118. For comparison, this backpack was originally $169 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen. This backpack is lightweight, water-resistant and great for spring hikes. It’s also large enough to fit your 15-inch MacBook and has padded shoulder straps for comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- The North Face Red Box Tee $17 (Orig. $28)
- Patagonia Black Hole 30-Liter Backpack $118 (Orig. $169)
- Zella Blocked Performance Zip Hoodie $49 (Orig. $99)
- Cole Haan Quilted Jacket $149 (Orig. $298)
- Cole Haan Tucker Venetian Loafers $100 (Orig. $145)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- UGG Birch Lace-Up Boots $120 (Orig. $200)
- Zella Ultrasoft High-Rise Tights $41 (Orig. $69)
- 1.STATE Knot Back Shirt $41 (Orig. $69)
- Free People Stormy Cowl Neck Sweater $63 (Orig. $108)
- UGG Miya Funnel Neck Hoodie $70 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
TOMS End of Season Sale cuts an extra 20% off all markdowns, including winter boots from $28 https://t.co/98qcrn3P6U by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/IItsIQ3m7S
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 5, 2019