OGT’s Multi-Tool Axe has everything from a saw blade to a seatbelt cutter at $25 (Reg. $35+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Off Grid Tools OGT-SAMIL600 Survival Axe (OGT-SAMIL600) for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $35 at Home Depot and elsewhere, we have never seen it drop this low directly from Amazon and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This survival-style multi tool has a hatchet blade, hammer head, nail claw and pry bar as well as a replaceable 6-inch saw blade, a steel glass breaker and a seat belt cutter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Sheffield also makes a 12-in-1 Hatchet Multi-Tool for around $17 but if you’re looking for something smaller and more affordable, be sure to head over to our roundup of the best options under $5.

