OGT’s Multi-Tool Axe has everything from a saw blade to a seatbelt cutter at $25 (Reg. $35+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Off Grid Tools OGT-SAMIL600 Survival Axe (OGT-SAMIL600) for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $35 at Home Depot and elsewhere, we have never seen it drop this low directly from Amazon and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This survival-style multi tool has a hatchet blade, hammer head, nail claw and pry bar as well as a replaceable 6-inch saw blade, a steel glass breaker and a seat belt cutter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Sheffield also makes a 12-in-1 Hatchet Multi-Tool for around $17 but if you’re looking for something smaller and more affordable, be sure to head over to our roundup of the best options under $5.
Off Grid Tools OGT-SAMIL600 Survival Axe:
The OGT Survival Axe is the ultimate outdoor multi tool. With 31 features, the tool is fully equip for any situation you might come across.
The design incorporates an all-steel full tang and axe head with an ultra-strong, lightweight glass filled nylon handle. The resharpenable hatchet blade is great for chopping, clearing debris, or demolition. The hammer head and claw is great for pounding in and removing tent stakes or repairing your deer stand.