Head to Pandora w/ a PlayStation VR Borderlands 2 + Beat Saber Bundle for $285 ($65 off), more

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the PlayStation VR Borderlands 2 + Beat Saber Bundle for $284.71 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $65 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best price we can find right now. If you’ve played Borderlands 2 before, you know that it’s all about going in guns blazing and coming back out with tons of loot. This bundle has everything needed to get you into Pandora and make it feel more realistic than ever before. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted the PlayStation VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss Bundle for $208 shipped when applying the same code mentioned above. That’s $60+ off what you’d pay buying direct from Amazon and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

PlayStation VR Borderlands 2 + Beat Saber features: