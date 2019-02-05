Apple’s latest iMacs are up to $200 off with deals from $1,000 (tax select states only)

B&H is currently taking up to $200 off the latest iMacs from Apple. Both 21- and 27-inch variations are available with deals from under $1,000. Free shipping is available for all. One standout is the 27-inch Retina 5K Model with 1TB Fusion HDD for $1,599. That’s good for $200 off and the best offer available. Better yet, B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase for select shoppers. Apple’s latest iMacs sport a Retina display, AMD Radeon graphics and Thunderbolt 3 ports. Great for creating content at home.

With your savings, grab Twelve South’s BackPack and easily organize cables while keeping external hard drives out of sight.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

  • 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
  • 8GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB Fusion Drive
  • 27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 570 Graphics Card (4GB)
  • UHS-II SDXC Card Reader
  • Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included
  • macOS High Sierra

