Apple’s latest iMacs are up to $200 off with deals from $1,000 (tax select states only)

B&H is currently taking up to $200 off the latest iMacs from Apple. Both 21- and 27-inch variations are available with deals from under $1,000. Free shipping is available for all. One standout is the 27-inch Retina 5K Model with 1TB Fusion HDD for $1,599. That’s good for $200 off and the best offer available. Better yet, B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase for select shoppers. Apple’s latest iMacs sport a Retina display, AMD Radeon graphics and Thunderbolt 3 ports. Great for creating content at home.

With your savings, grab Twelve South’s BackPack and easily organize cables while keeping external hard drives out of sight.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features: