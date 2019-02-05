Save nearly 50% on Ricoh’s Theta V 360-degree 4K VR camera: $239 (Refurb, Orig. $430)

Adorama offers the Ricoh Theta V 360-degree Spherical 4K Virtual Reality Camera for $239 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $430, Best Buy offers it on sale for $380 right now and Amazon has it for $376. Our last mention was $349 and this is the lowest we’ve tracked. This camera is a great option for those who want to capture cinematic 4K content for watching later in virtual reality. Plus, it’s just great fun to get 360-degree video of awesome activities like snowboarding or surfing. Rated 3.8/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about the GoPro Fusion 360-degree action camera for a more rugged build. It’s still on sale for $460 if that’s more your style, plus you’ll get crispy 5.2K footage.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, check out YI Light Action Camera for $58 shipped at Amazon. Though it doesn’t sport 4K or 360-degree captures, it’s a great way to relive life’s most exciting moments.

Ricoh THETA V 360 4K Spherical VR Camera features:

Capture Immersive 360° Content & Audio

360° 4K Videos and 12MP Photos

360 Live Streaming in 4K

Built-In 4-Channel Microphone

Dual 12MP Sensors and Twin-Lens System

19GB of Internal Memory

THETA iOS/Android App

Minimal Stitching Artifacts

3D Mic & Underwater Housing Supported