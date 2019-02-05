Keep an eye on porch pirates & monitor who’s outside w/ a Ring Video Doorbell: $85 (15% off)

Monoprice offers the Ring Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell in Polished Brass for $84.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a 15% discount and one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever worried about package thieves, this is a must-have for you. The Ring Video Doorbell can be powered via battery or existing wiring, and it sets up in just minutes. Plus, Ring provides protection against doorbell theft by replacing your unit should it ever get stolen. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 3,000.
Upgrade to 1080p and gain different power options by picking up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 or Video Doorbell Pro from $145 shipped for a limited time.
Ring Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell features:
- Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires
- Monitors your home in HD video with infrared night vision
- Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
- Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free