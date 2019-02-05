Ditch Apple Music for two months of FREE Spotify Premium ($20 value)

Spotify is offering a 60-day FREE trial of its premium music streaming service for new subscribers. Regularly $10 per month, today’s deal is double the usual trial and a $20 value. We have detailed the differences between Apple Music and Spotify in this handy guide; check out our coverage to find out which one is right for you. Note: this offer is available to new subscribers only. Learn more on this landing page.

This offer (the “Offer”), which is made to you by Spotify (as defined in the Spotify Terms and Conditions of Use), entitles you access to the Spotify Premium Service (as defined in the Spotify Terms and Conditions of Use) for a period of sixty (60) days from the moment that you activate such trial period by submitting your payment details (the “Free Trial Period”). By submitting your payment details, (i) you accept the Offer, (ii) consent to us using your payment details in accordance with our Privacy Policy, (iii) acknowledge and agree to Spotify Terms and Conditions of Use and these Offer Terms and Conditions. If you decide that you do not want to become a paying user of the Spotify Premium Service, you have to cancel your subscription to the Premium Service by logging into your Spotify account, or by clicking here and following the cancellation instructions prior to the end of your Free Trial Period. Otherwise, at the end of your Free Trial Period, you will automatically become a paying user of the Spotify Premium Service, and the credit card you provided will automatically be charged the current Spotify Premium subscription fee each month, until you cancel your Premium Service subscription. If you wish to cancel your Premium Service subscription after the end of your Free Trial Period, you may do so by logging into your Spotify account and following the cancellation instructions. There are no refunds or credits for partial monthly subscriptions. If Spotify increases the monthly fee in the future, we will provide you notice. Price changes will take effect at the start of the next subscription period following the date of the price change. By continuing to use the Spotify Service after the price change takes effect, you accept the new price.