Apple 12-inch MacBook from $999 shipped: 512GB cert. refurb $599 off, more

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook 256GB in select colors for $999 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for $300 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Those looking to save even further will want to swing by Woot where certified refurbished 512GB models are on sale today only for $999.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee is included in the price. That’s good for $599 off the regular going rate. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports a dual-core 7th generation Kaby Lake Intel i5 processor, 12-inch Retina display, USB-C port and more. Its lightweight design makes it perfect for getting some work done on-the-go.

Make sure you use today’s savings towards a new USB-C hub. This model sports 4K HDMI, USB-A, and Ethernet ports, making it perfect for connecting legacy devices and more.

