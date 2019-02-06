Banana Republic Factory cuts 50% off all of its tops for men & women from $10

Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off all tops. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Premium Luxe Mock Neck Sweater is currently on sale for $32, which is down from its original rate of $65. This pullover is very versatile to wear with dress shirts, t-shirts and more. Plus, it’s available in two neutral color options: brown or black.
Our top picks for men include:
- Premium Luxe Crew Neck Sweater $30 (Orig. $60)
- Textured Mock Neck Pullover $35 (Orig. $70)
- Slim-Fit Non-Iron Dye Shirt $16 (Orig. $65)
- Premium Wash V-Neck T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $20)
- Premium Luxe Mock Neck Sweater $32 (Orig. $65)
For women, the Luxespun Twist Back Sweater will be a go-to in your wardrobe to wear with jeans, shorts or leggings alike. Originally priced at $50, during the sale you can find it marked down to $25. It’s available in four fun color options and its twist back detail is unique.
Our top picks for women include:
- Luxespun Twist Back Sweater $25 (Orig. $50)
- Premium Luxe V-Neck Sweater $30 (Orig. $60)
- Textured Cowl Neck Sweater $32 (Orig. $65)
- Boyfriend Chambray Slip Shirt $19 (Orig. $65)
- Luxespun Turtleneck Tunic $22 (Orig. $45)
