This Bodum 51-oz. French Press is at an Amazon low price of $20 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $35)

Amazon offers the Bodum Chambord 51-ounce French Press in Chrome for $20.39 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping applies for Prime members or in orders over $25. Kohl’s charges the same after coupon before delivery charges. Meanwhile, it’s $24 at Walmart and arpund $35 from Home Depot. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. This coffee press produces roughly 12 cups of java at a time. If you want to enjoy bolder, more flavorful brews, pick this up today. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

Keep your French Press clean so that every cup you brew tastes as good as ever. You can buy this bottle of Urnex Clearly Coffee Pot Cleaner for $4 Prime shipped. It’s rated 4.2/5 stars.

Bodum Chambord French Press features: