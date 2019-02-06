Cross Tech2 Metal Ballpoint Pen and Stylus w/ replacement bundle now just $12 (Reg. $25)

Focus Camera is offering the Cross Tech2 Ballpoint Pen and Stylus set for $11.99 shipped. Regularly $25 or so, they sell for between $15 and $24 over at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. The Cross Tech2 combines a ballpoint pen with a “6mm precision stylus” in a solid metal case. It also includes a pair a ballpoint refilled and Cross stylus replacements. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.
Clearly you can grab a whole box of normal ballpoint pens for less if the metal construction and stylus add-ons aren’t doing it for you. But you can also grab the highly-rated and stainless steel Parker Jotter Ballpoint Pen (sans stylus) for $9.50 Prime shipped.
Cross Tech2 Ballpoint Pen and Stylus:
You’re accustomed to the writing precision of a Cross pen. It’s only natural that Cross would bring that distinctive experience to a stylus. Tech2 combines both in one instrument. A smoother glide and increased accuracy will make bringing ideas to life feel effortless, whether on paper or your mobile screen.