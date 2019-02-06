Cuisinart’s Velocity Ultra Blender/Food Processor combo drops to $90 for today only

- Feb. 6th 2019 11:27 am ET

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Trio 56-Oz. Countertop Blender and Food Processor in silver (BFP-650) for $89.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $150 or so, it has sold for closer to $115 as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. We haven’t seen it drop this low on Amazon in over a year. This 3-in-1 blender and food processor features 4 speeds, a pair of 16-oz. travel cups and a 2-oz. measuring cap lid. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the extra goodies and food processor attachments aren’t doing it for you, there are loads of options out there for less. This highly-rated Oster Core 16-Speed Blender is only $37 or you can jump up to the SharkNinja smoothie blender for $60. Our Home Goods Guide also has some nice deals on kitchenware, tools, and much more right now.

Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Blender and Food Processor:

Make enough for a crowd or just enough to take on the go

56-oz. BPA-free Tritan plastic jar and two 16-oz. travel cups offer flexible possibilities.

4 speeds with slicer/shredder and chopper blades target different food types

High, low and pre-programmed smoothie and ice crush functions offer a precise blending experience. Also includes a pulse function.

Easily blend frozen fruit, ice and more

1 HP motor provides the power you need.

Add food safely while blending or add liquid in a steady stream

3-cup food processor attachment features a feed tube and pusher.

