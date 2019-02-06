Cuisinart’s Velocity Ultra Blender/Food Processor combo drops to $90 for today only

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Trio 56-Oz. Countertop Blender and Food Processor in silver (BFP-650) for $89.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $150 or so, it has sold for closer to $115 as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. We haven’t seen it drop this low on Amazon in over a year. This 3-in-1 blender and food processor features 4 speeds, a pair of 16-oz. travel cups and a 2-oz. measuring cap lid. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the extra goodies and food processor attachments aren’t doing it for you, there are loads of options out there for less. This highly-rated Oster Core 16-Speed Blender is only $37 or you can jump up to the SharkNinja smoothie blender for $60. Our Home Goods Guide also has some nice deals on kitchenware, tools, and much more right now.

Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Blender and Food Processor: