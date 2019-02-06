Grab a Kids Edition Echo Dot + Fire 7 and if either break, Amazon will replace them: $130 shipped

Amazon is offering its Kids Edition Echo Dot + Fire 7 for $129.98 shipped. That’s around $20 off the typical rate when buying these individually and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked for this bundle. Bear in mind that the Echo Dot Kids Edition just dropped in price, making this deal $5 off when purchasing it and the Fire 7 Kids Edition one by one. Amazon knows that kids can be rough on gadgets. Instead of leaving that on parents’ plates, the company made durable devices with children specifically in mind. The company backs this up by offering a 2-year worry-free guarantee that covers everything, including accidental damage. Both items are rated 4+ stars.

If you can live without the 2-year guarantee, it might be worth considering the Fire HD 8 Tablet for $80. According to Amazon, It’s still twice as durable as an iPad Mini 4 despite its low price. This tablet is Amazon’s most recent release, helping to ensure that OS updates with new features are unlikely to be on the chopping block for quite some time.

Kids Edition Echo Dot + Fire 7 features: