Macy’s Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Sale takes up to 60% off Levi’s, Nike, Columbia, more

Macy’s is having a Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Shop with up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Free shipping is applied on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Greg Norman 5 Iron Polo Shirt is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to as low as $17, after originally being priced at $50. You can style it with shorts, jeans or khakis. This shirt would be a great gift idea for Valentine’s Day. Plus, it’s available in an array of color options and features sweat-wicking material to keep you cool throughout the day. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Levi’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans $30 (Orig. $60)
- Greg Norman 5 Iron Polo Shirt $17 (Orig. $50)
- Gold Toe 6-Pck. Harrington Socks $16 (Orig. $22)
- Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket $58 (Orig. $115)
- Kenneth Cole Russel Boots $57 (Orig. $95)
Our top picks for women include:
- Columbia Benton Springs Fleece $30 (Orig. $45)
- Lucky Brand Easy Rider Jeans $60 (Orig. $90)
- Free People Moonchild Shirt Jacket $77 (Orig. $128)
- Nike Logo Hoodie $41 (Orig. $55)
- 1.STATE Off-the-Shoulder Pullover $53 (Orig. $89)
