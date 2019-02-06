Macy’s Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Sale takes up to 60% off Levi’s, Nike, Columbia, more

Macy’s is having a Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Shop with up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Free shipping is applied on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Greg Norman 5 Iron Polo Shirt is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to as low as $17, after originally being priced at $50. You can style it with shorts, jeans or khakis. This shirt would be a great gift idea for Valentine’s Day. Plus, it’s available in an array of color options and features sweat-wicking material to keep you cool throughout the day. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: