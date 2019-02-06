Nautica is refreshing your look with an extra 50% off clearance items from $9

Nautica offers an extra 50% off clearance items, including winter jackets, dresses, pullovers and more. Discount is shown in cart. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Active Stretch Jacket is great for workouts or a layering option for spring. This jacket features stretch for mobility and it’s available in four color options. Originally priced at $175, during the sale you can find it marked down to $75. It’s also water-resistant and lightweight for comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Active Stretch Jacket $75 (Orig. $175)
- Long Sleeve Quarter Zip Sweater $25 (Orig. $60)
- Classic Fit Multi-Plaid Long-Sleeve Shirt $18 (Orig. $60)
- Nautex Full-Zip Fleece $20 (Orig. $70)
- Wrinkle-Resistant Classic Blazer $50 (Orig. $325)
Our top picks for women include:
- Softshell Jacket with Marshmallow Bib $25 (Orig. $180)
- Scoopneck Solid T-Shirt $9 (Orig. $22)
- Gathered Sleeve Stripe Dress $20 (Orig. $70)
- Full-Elastic Skinny Ponte Pants $36 (Orig. $60)
- Wide Leg Belted Cropped Jumpsuit $26 (Orig. $90)
Banana Republic Factory cuts 50% off all of its tops for men & women from $10 https://t.co/S5z6rrhsPm by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/QufFim516v
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 6, 2019