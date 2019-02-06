Ditch your old hair dyer and try this Professional Salon option at Amazon for $30 shipped

Beautiful Magic (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Professional Salon Hair Dryer $29.99 shipped after using the code 404FHAQG at checkout. Regularly $50, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. This hair dyer was designed to dry your hair faster with less frizz. It also has three heat speeds and a cooling button. Rated 4/5 stars with over 340 reviews.
Professional Salon Hair Dryer features:
- Minutes Quick Dry: 1875W salon-perfermance AC motor dries your hair 45% faster comparing to other hair dryers with up to 3x longer life, less drying time, longer lasting life.
- Anti-frizz Infrared & Negative Ion: Jinri 1875W ceramic dryers emit non-damaging infrared heat gently for added heat protection to reduce up to 60% less frizz, while the ionic technology dry your hair much faster and styling for smooth, silky hair.
- 3 Heats/2 Speeds setting/Cool Shot Button for flexible heat and air flow, drying for different hair textures and styling locked by Cold Shot Button.Concentrator and Diffuser Included: Use diffuser to lift the curly and wavy hair and prevent your hair being tangled, frizzy and unmanageable, the concentrator for smooth and shiny styles.
Say goodbye to tangles with the Revlon Hair Brush for just $4 Prime shipped at Amazon https://t.co/mp0X9t8J8t by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/Oi0Zm3aKfE
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 4, 2019