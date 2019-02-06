Protect your home with Samsung’s SmartThings ADT-backed Security System at $100 (50% off)

- Feb. 6th 2019 8:25 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung SmartThings ADT Wireless Home Security Starter Kit for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate at Best Buy as well as B&H, matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s ADT-backed home security system combines the best of DIY and professional-grade solutions. It works with the SmartThings ecosystem and also touts no-contract professional monitoring services to boot. Rated 3.9/5 stars

Samsung’s SmartThings ADT Starter Set includes a motion sensor and two contact monitors alongside the hub. But if you’re looking to expand your coverage, there are plenty of sensors available at Amazon.

SmartThings is also Z-Wave compatible, so be sure to head over to our roundup of the best hubs, switches, sensors and more for your smart home.

Samsung SmartThings ADT Security System features:

Protect your family quickly and easily with Samsung SmartThings ADT Home Security Starter Kit. With optional, no-contract ADT professional monitoring available at low month-to-month rates of less than $1/day, you can rest easy knowing your family is safe and secure. Mobile alerts keep you in the know; whether you’re at the grocery store or on vacation, you can always be sure your home is secure.

