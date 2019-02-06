Satechi takes 20% off its most popular Apple-friendly accessories for Valentine’s Day

- Feb. 6th 2019 10:41 am ET

0

Satechi is currently taking 20% off for Valentine’s Day when promo code VDAY20% is applied during checkout. The only catch? You’ll need to choose from this selection of Gold and Rose Gold products. Still, today’s percentage off is a match of our previous Cyber Monday mention bringing prices down to the best currently available. Shipping varies by location. Our top pick is the Aluminum USB 3.0 Headphone Stand which drops to $28 with the above code. That’s down from its usual $35 price tag. This is a great way to charge not only your headphones but additional devices with its three forward-facing USB ports. Head below for more deals.

Other notable Satechi deals include:

Satechi Aluminum USB 3.0 Headphone Stand:

The Satechi Aluminum Stand and USB 3.0 Hub provides a simple storage solution for your Satechi Aluminum Wireless Headset, or any brand of headset or headphones. Featuring a sleek design as well as three USB ports, it is more than a home for your headset.

