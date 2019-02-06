Start your small business today w/ the Square Register POS system at $200 off (Amazon low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Square Register for $799.20 shipped. That’s a solid $200 price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Square charges $999 direct. Perfect for new business owners, it has “payments processing, point-of-sale software and powerful hardware designed as one seamless system.” In other words, there are no tablets required here with a pair of touch screens included (one for you and one for the customer) as well as the ability to accept all major credit cards. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Square also offers some great smaller POS systems like the Contactless and Chip Reader at just $38 shipped. If your small business is still on its way to the top and doesn’t need a multi-touch screen system like the one above, this can be a great place to start.

Square Register: