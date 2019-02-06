Start your small business today w/ the Square Register POS system at $200 off (Amazon low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Square Register for $799.20 shipped. That’s a solid $200 price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Square charges $999 direct. Perfect for new business owners, it has “payments processing, point-of-sale software and powerful hardware designed as one seamless system.” In other words, there are no tablets required here with a pair of touch screens included (one for you and one for the customer) as well as the ability to accept all major credit cards. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Square also offers some great smaller POS systems like the Contactless and Chip Reader at just $38 shipped. If your small business is still on its way to the top and doesn’t need a multi-touch screen system like the one above, this can be a great place to start.
Square Register:
- Start selling right out of the box with payments processing, point-of-sale software and powerful hardware designed as one seamless system. No tablets or apps required.
- Accept all major cards at 2.5% + 10 per tap, dip, or swipe and get funds in your bank account in one to two business days.
- Get expert phone support, protection from eligible chargebacks, and a 2-year limited warranty.
- Two touchscreen displays included: one for you and one for your customers.
- Square Register is only approved for use in the country for which it is intended. For example, hardware sold or intended for sale in the United States is not approved for use in Australia, Canada, Japan, or the United Kingdom.