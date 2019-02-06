Score off-season savings on the Sun Joe 3-wheel Electric Lawn Mower at $99 (Reg. $170)

The Snow Joe Factory Outlet at eBay offers its Sun Joe 3-wheel 16-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower for $99 shipped. As a comparison, retailers like Amazon charge around $170. Today’s deal is the best available by around 33%. Ditch the oil and gas this spring and go with an electric lawn mower. This unique 3-wheel option is designed for easy maneuvering around your property. Sun Joe’s lineup of electric outdoor equipment has solid ratings across the board. Be sure to grab an outdoor extension cord to complete your new setup.

Save even further and go with American Lawn Mower’s reel alternative at $59. It’s perfect for truly going green and also getting some exercise at the same time. With a steel body and blade, it’s also made to last.

Sun Joe MJ404E features: