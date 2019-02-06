Neatly stow your DSLR and photography gear in Think Tank Photo’s $70 Shoulder Bag (Reg. $125)

- Feb. 6th 2019 8:59 am ET

Today only, B&H is currently offering the Think Tank Photo Retrospective 10 Shoulder Bag in Black and Sandstone for $69.75 shipped. That’s good for a $55 discount from the going rate and is one of the lowest prices that we’ve seen on the Retrospective 10 model. Thank Tank Photo’s shoulder bag has room for a DSLR and up to three lenses, as well as plenty of interior pockets for additional accessories. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Looking for a new way to transport your MacBook and other gear? This water-resistant backpack has a USB port, fits a 15-inch laptop and more at $15.50 (35% off).

Think Tank Photo Retrospective 10 features:

  • For 1 Pro DSLR/Standard,Zoom,1-3 Lenses
  • For 1 Pro DSLR Body, 2-4 Lenses
  • Sound Silencers Eliminate Opening Noises
  • Main Flap Covers Bag / Hides Gear
  • Inside Organizer Pocket for Accessories
  • Customizable Interior Dividers
  • Expandable Exterior Pocket for DSLR Body
  • Rear Storage Paper Pocket/Side Pockets
  • Rain Cover
  • Web Loops Accept Optional Pouches

