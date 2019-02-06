No need to spend hundreds on a vacuum, this Hoover WindTunnel is only $45 (Reg. $80+)

The official Hoover eBay store is offering its WindTunnel 2 High Capacity Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner (UH70811PC) for $44.99 shipped. That’s $65 under the regular price at Hoover direct, $36 below Amazon and the best price we can find. This model includes a extension wand, 8-foot trench hose, a crevice tool and dusting brush. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it might not have all the bells and whistles of those pricey Dyson cordless vacuums, it is also just a fraction of the price. However, you might want to just have a robotic vacuum do the work for you and Amazon’s Gold Box has a great deal running today.

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum: