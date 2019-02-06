No need to spend hundreds on a vacuum, this Hoover WindTunnel is only $45 (Reg. $80+)

- Feb. 6th 2019 1:43 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $80+ $45
0

The official Hoover eBay store is offering its WindTunnel 2 High Capacity Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner (UH70811PC) for $44.99 shipped. That’s $65 under the regular price at Hoover direct, $36 below Amazon and the best price we can find. This model includes a extension wand, 8-foot trench hose, a crevice tool and dusting brush. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it might not have all the bells and whistles of those pricey Dyson cordless vacuums, it is also just a fraction of the price. However, you might want to just have a robotic vacuum do the work for you and Amazon’s Gold Box has a great deal running today.

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum:

  • High Capacity Dirt Cup- holds more dirt, dust & debris
  • WindTunnel 2 Technology – creates two channels of suction to lift and remove surface debris and deep down embedded dirt
  • Dual-Cyclonic- air passes through not one, but two cyclonic stages to filter dirt and debris from the air path for no loss of suction
  • 25 Foot Power Cord – vacuum a large room without re-plugging
  • Includes an Extension Wand to extend the reach of the 8 foot stretch hose, Crevice Tool to clean cracks and crevices with precision, Dusting Brush to clean furniture and vents and a Turbo Tool for stairs
Get this deal
Reg. $80+ $45

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Hoover

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard