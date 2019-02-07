Acer’s 27-inch 1440p Monitor gets a 30% price drop to $210 shipped, more from $249

Newegg offers the Acer CB271HU 27-inch 1440p Monitor for $209.99 shipped when code EMCTVTC38 has been used at checkout. That’s good for an extra $20 off the sale price and saves you a total of 30% from the going rate at B&H. Acer’s monitor rocks a 1440p panel, HDMI, DisplayPort and DVI inputs and a 60Hz refresh rate. Plus, its adjustable stand allows you to configure it horizontally at a variety of heights as well as vertically. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional deals to upgrade your battlestation.

Other monitor deals worthy of your battlestation:

If you’re looking to get the most out of your savings, consider picking up an HDMI cable. If you’ll be pairing either of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI version.

Acer CB271HU 27-inch 1440p Monitor features: