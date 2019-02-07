Acer’s 27-inch 1440p Monitor gets a 30% price drop to $210 shipped, more from $249

Newegg offers the Acer CB271HU 27-inch 1440p Monitor for $209.99 shipped when code EMCTVTC38 has been used at checkout. That’s good for an extra $20 off the sale price and saves you a total of 30% from the going rate at B&H. Acer’s monitor rocks a 1440p panel, HDMI, DisplayPort and DVI inputs and a 60Hz refresh rate. Plus, its adjustable stand allows you to configure it horizontally at a variety of heights as well as vertically. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional deals to upgrade your battlestation.
Other monitor deals worthy of your battlestation:
- LG 27-inch 1080p: $249 (Reg. $400) | BuyDig
- w/ code GAME
- ASUS ROG 27-inch 4K 144Hz: $1,500 (Reg. $1,800) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTVTC39
If you’re looking to get the most out of your savings, consider picking up an HDMI cable. If you’ll be pairing either of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI version.
Acer CB271HU 27-inch 1440p Monitor features:
- In-Plane Switching (IPS) Panel
- DVI | HDMI | DisplayPort Inputs
- 2560 x 1440 WQHD Resolution
- 350 cd/m² Brightness
- 178°/178° Viewing Angles
- 4 ms Response Time (GtG)
- 1.07 Billion Colors
- 60 Hz Refresh Rate
