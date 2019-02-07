Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts its Qi charging bundles, portable projectors and more

Feb. 7th 2019

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering its PowerWave 7.5W Wireless Qi Charging Stand with Wall Charger for $36.99 shipped when promo code ANKER522 is applied during checkout. For comparison, it generally sells for $50, with today’s deal being $3 less than our previous mention. This all-in-one wireless charging bundle delivers a 7.5W Qi stand along with a wall charger and a bundled microUSB cable. You’ll be able to power-up the latest iPhones at top speed here. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We’re also eyeing the Nebula Prizm II Full 1080p Projector for $199.99 when promo code PZM4EVER is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $270 price tag. Features include full 1080p support, HDMI input, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

An expanded charging surface, adaptive technology, and advanced safety systems combine to create PowerWave, the premiere wireless charger from Anker. Advanced technology detects your wireless charge-compatible devices, delivering up to 7.5W for Apple devices, and 10W for Samsung. A state-of-the-art internal cooling fan prevents overheating and slowdown, maintaining high-speed charging from 0% to full.

