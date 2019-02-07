Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts its Qi charging bundles, portable projectors and more

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering its PowerWave 7.5W Wireless Qi Charging Stand with Wall Charger for $36.99 shipped when promo code ANKER522 is applied during checkout. For comparison, it generally sells for $50, with today’s deal being $3 less than our previous mention. This all-in-one wireless charging bundle delivers a 7.5W Qi stand along with a wall charger and a bundled microUSB cable. You’ll be able to power-up the latest iPhones at top speed here. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
We’re also eyeing the Nebula Prizm II Full 1080p Projector for $199.99 when promo code PZM4EVER is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $270 price tag. Features include full 1080p support, HDMI input, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.
Other notable Anker deals include:
- Roav Dash Cam C2 Pro: $110 (Reg. $150)
- w/ code ROAVAPC9
- PowerCore+ 19000mAh Battery + Wall Charger: $100 (Reg. $130)
- w/ code HYBIRD62
- Nebula Capsule Portable Projector: $270 (Reg. $320)
- w/ code NBL4EVER
- Nebula Mars II Portable Projector: $400 (Reg. $470)
- w/ code NP24EVER
An expanded charging surface, adaptive technology, and advanced safety systems combine to create PowerWave, the premiere wireless charger from Anker. Advanced technology detects your wireless charge-compatible devices, delivering up to 7.5W for Apple devices, and 10W for Samsung. A state-of-the-art internal cooling fan prevents overheating and slowdown, maintaining high-speed charging from 0% to full.