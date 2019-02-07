Power cycle two devices using Alexa, Assistant or a smartphone w/ AUKEY Smart Plugs from $19

STSS (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of AUKEY Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $20.15 shipped when coupon code W9BEUUIG has been applied during checkout. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. These outlets support both Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to toggle lamps, appliances, and more using your voice on an Echo or Google Home device. With a compact design, these leave room for two in above and below each other in a standard outlet. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted the AUKEY Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Dual Outlets for $19 Prime shipped when using code KB6ZUWAU at checkout. This one typically fetches $25 at Amazon, yielding a 25% savings. Today’s deal is among some of the best we’ve seen for this unit. Wielding two plugs, this smart accessory lets you double a single outlet with the ability to toggle power to each independently. Like the option above, this one is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

2-pack of AUKEY Wi-Fi Smart Plugs features: