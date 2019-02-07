Bring home some Bear Grylls Vacuum Insulated Water Bottles for $10 Prime shipped (50% off)

Feb. 7th 2019

Amazon is offering the Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Charcoal Grey, Stainless Steel and Midnight Black are all eligible for the $10 on-page coupon. For comparison sake, the next best listing has it on sale for $17 right now. Regularly $20, this is within a couple of bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked and the best we can currently find. Features include vacuum insulation, a food-grade steel construction and a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At the regular price of $20, it wouldn’t be too difficult to find something comparable for less, but at this price that job becomes much more difficult. All things considered, at just $10 you might as well go for the brand name and stainless steel build.

Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle:

  • 12 HOURS HOT / 24 HOURS COLD. Peak insulating performance thanks to innovative triple walled design
  • 20% LIGHTER than competitors! Bottle weighs just 9.6 oz (272 g) so it’ll never slow you down
  • NO SWEAT, NO LEAKS. Leak-proof lid and vacuum insulation technology means all liquid stays inside your ultralight bottle
  • SCRATCH-RESISTANT FOOD GRADE STEEL. Bottle never retains odor or flavor and extra-durable powder coated finish stands up to drops, scratches and impacts
  • 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED – Bear Grylls Gear is backed by a limited lifetime warranty
