Add a Blue Yeti Mic to your setup and get Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $80 (Reg. $125+)

BuyDig offers the Blue Microphones Midnight Blue Yeti Mic with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PC for $79.99 shipped when promo code FEB6 is applied during checkout. For comparison, the mic alone often sells for over $120 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of our previous bundle mention. Blue Microphones’ Yeti connects to your setup via USB and is “perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers” and more. This mic features built-in gain control, a mute button, headphone output and a zero-latency design. Amazon customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Check out our roundup of the best microphones for your Mac if you’re looking for an alternative to today’s featured deal. This is a great way to upgrade your audio or jumpstart a podcast career.

Blue Yeti Microphone features: