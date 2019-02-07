Fossil’s Valentine’s Day Event takes 25% off its most-loved styles under $125

Fossil takes 25% off its most-loved styles under $125 with code XOXO25 at checkout. Free 2-day shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. Spruce up your everyday style with the Minimalist Three-Hand Leather Watch for men that’s on sale for $86. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $115. It’s versatile to wear with an array of outfits and its leather band is timeless. This watch features a sleek black face and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars with over 100 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Derrick Execufold Wallet $34 (Orig. $45)
- The Minimalist Three-Hand Leather Watch $86 (Orig. $115)
- Neutra Chronograph Brown Leather Watch $94 (Orig. $125)
- The Minimalist Carbon Series Watch $94 (Orig. $125)
- Gen 4 Smartwatch Explorist $199 (Orig. $275)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Kinley Small Crossbody $81 (Orig. $108)
- Jacqueline Cedar Leather Watch $86 (Orig. $115)
- Carlie Three-Hand Watch $86 (Orig. $115)
- Scarlette Mini Three-Hand Watch $79 (Orig. $105)
- Carlie Mini Three-Hand Watch $94 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
