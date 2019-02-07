Begin your smart home journey w/ two Google Home Minis & two smart bulbs for $70

- Feb. 7th 2019 2:19 pm ET

$70
0

B&H offers a Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit two-pack for $70 shipped. Separately, two Home Minis would run you around $60 when on sale or $100 at full price, while the smart bulb is around $25 for two, for a total value of $125 (or $85 on sale). This is a great way to expand an existing smart home by adding Assistant to two more rooms, or you can even begin your conversion with Google’s easy-to-use Assistant platform. When it comes to choosing a smart home technology, Assistant is my go-to choice. The Home Mini is rated 4.6/5 stars from tens of thousands at Best Buy and the bulb has a 4.5/5 rating.

Nomad Base Station

Use your new Google Home Minis to turn on or off the coffee maker, router, and more with smart outlets from $19 Prime shipped. These are perfect to automate areas of your home which aren’t yet smart and are easy to set up.

Google Home Mini & Smart Bulb features:

  • Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology
  • Multi-User Capability
  • Dual-Band Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Wireless Audio Streaming via Wi-Fi
  • 1x 1.58″ Driver for 360° Sound
  • Google Assistant Built-In
  • A19 Bulb Shape
  • 760-Lumen Bulb
  • 2700K Color Temperature
  • Bulbs Support Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
$70

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
B&H

B&H
Google

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide