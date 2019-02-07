Carry your MacBook & iPad in style w/ Kensington’s briefcase for $30 shipped (Reg. $100)

B&H Photo offers the Kensington 15-inch MacBook Briefcase for $29.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $100 and is on sale for $50 at Amazon on a 1-3 month backorder. This backpack is spacious enough for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, and more, making it perfect for business trips. Kensington is well-rated.

Not looking for a briefcase? Check out this hiking backpack which is perfect for a MacBook, DSLR, and more. You can get it for $27 shipped at Amazon right now and be ready for your spring adventures.

Kensington 15-inch MacBook Briefcase features:

Fits up to a 15.6″ Laptop & 10″ Tablet

Padded Compartment

Organizer Pocket

Metal Buckle

Briefcase Design with Shoulder Strap

Wheeled Luggage Pass-Through