Carry your MacBook, DSLR and more in this AmazonBasics Hiking Backpack for $27 (Reg. $75)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Hiking Camera and MacBook Backpack in black for $26.85. Also in blue for $3 more. For comparison, it usually sells for upwards of $75 and our previous mention was $35. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low in black. This combination hiking and MacBook backpack has room for devices up to 13-inches along with dedicated padded storage for other tech. It can also hold one SLR body along with a single lens and various accessories. More details can be found here. Rated 3.6/5 stars.
Today’s offer is ultimately a very competitive price when looking at what else is available in this category. If the hiking motif is overkill, consider going with a traditional felt and leather backpack for $24. You’ll lose some storage here but overall it’s a nice alternative for going to the coffee shop or school.
AmazonBasics Hiking Backpack features:
- Internal-frame backpack with 75 L capacity (70 L + 5 L extension collar); made of durable polyester; ideal for hiking and camping
- Extensive storage pockets and compartments; large sleeping-bag compartment; multi-directional compression straps
- Adjustable straps and padded shoulder straps for a comfortable fit; open-cell foam lumbar pad and molded channels for lower-back support and airflow
- Water-repellent exterior coating and integrated water-resistant rainfly for light rain; waterproof cover included for heavier rain; choice of color