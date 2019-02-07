Save $65 on Logitech’s G613 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard at $85, more from $100

Today only, Newegg is currently offering the Logitech G613 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $84.99 shipped when code 24WWJD6 has been applied at checkout. You’ll also find it available on sale for $3 more at Amazon. That’s good for a $65 discount from the going rate, is the second lowest price we’ve tracked and the best available. Logitech’s G613 features six programmable keys, Romer G switches and up to 18 months of battery life. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 200 customers. Head below for more.
Newegg is also offering the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Be sure to apply code 24WWJD4 at checkout to lock in the savings. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate and drops the price to within $15 of the all-time low. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.
Logitech G613 Mechanical Keyboard features:
- LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for super fast 1 ms report rate
- Romer-G mechanical switches deliver quiet, precise mechanical performance and 70 million click life for incredible feel and durability
- Six programmable G keys put custom macro sequences and in-app commands at your fingertips.1 Customize G key profiles individually for each app
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth enabled device with Windows 8 or later, Mac OS X 10.12 or later, Chrome OS, or Android 3.2 or later, iOS 10 or later
- G613 delivers up to 18 months of gaming on 2 x AA batteries. System Requirements: Windows 7 or later, Mac OS X 10.10 or later, Chrome OS, Android 3.2 or later, USB port