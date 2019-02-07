Add Onkyo’s 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver + a $75 GC to your home theater for $249 ($375 value)

Newegg is currently offering the Onkyo TX-SR383 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver bundled with a $75 Gift Card for $249 shipped. That saves you $50 on the receiver itself compared to our previous mention, with the added Newegg credit sweetening the pot to a total savings of $125. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen as well. For comparison, you’ll find Onkyo’s TX-SR383 discounted to $249 at Amazon without the gift card. This 7.2-Channel A/V receiver touts four HDMI inputs, Bluetooth connectivity, HDR passthrough and more. So far it carries a 3.9/5 star rating.

Because you’re already expanding your home theater, you’ll was to be ready for any future upgrades and use your savings towards some spare HDMI cables at Amazon.

Onkyo TX-SR383 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver features:

Up to 80W per Channel at 8 Ohms

AccuEQ Sound Calibration

HDR UHD Pass-Through

HDMI with Audio Return Channel, CEC, 3D

4 x HDMI-In / 1 x HDMI-Out

Built-In Bluetooth Connectivity

Powered Zone 2 Output

Front-Panel USB Connectivity

Discrete Amp Design

On-Screen Display