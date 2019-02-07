Download season 1 of the sci-fi/action anime Psycho-Pass in HD for only $5 (Reg. up to $45)

Amazon offers downloads of Psycho-Pass: Season 1 in HD for $4.99. Also at iTunes. It goes for around $15 at Google Play while Vudu has it for close to $45 in HDX. This is the best deal we could find for this season; also consider that individual episodes go for $3 apiece at Amazon. This sci-fi/action anime includes 22 episodes. Reviews are light but favorable at 4.2/5 stars.
If anime isn’t your style, check out the latest iTunes sale, which includes movie bundles from $10, among other offers.
Psycho-Pass: Season 1:
In the future, detectives work in teams made up of Enforcers and Inspectors. Enforcers take out the bad guys, and Inspectors ensure their partners don’t cross the line. Their weapon is the Dominator, a gun that predicts when citizens will turn criminal.