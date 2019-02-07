This Swiffer Air Cleaning System will purify your home at $60 shipped (Reg. $90)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Reid Louis Peter (97% positive feedback int he last 30 days) via Amazon is offering the Swiffer Continuous Air Cleaning System Generation 2.0 for $59.95 shipped. Regularly up to $90, this is a new Amazon low and the best price we can find. For comparison, today’s deal is $10+ under the current price for the previous generation model. It will continuously “vacuum the air” to remove allergens and dust from your home. It features an LED filter indicator, “whisper quiet” operation and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Today’s deal will leave with more than enough cash to grab some extra filters as well at just $9.95 Prime shipped. However if you’re looking for something a little bit more robust with a permanent HEPA filter, this Hamilton Beach option also goes for $60.

Swiffer Continuous Air Cleaning System: