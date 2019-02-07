Combat dry air w/ TaoTronic’s quiet 4-Liter Humidifier for $33 shipped (save 30%)

- Feb. 7th 2019 2:46 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 4-Liter Humidifier for $32.99 shipped when coupon code KINJAXK2 has been applied during checkout. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This humidifier produces just 38 db of noise, making it a great option for a bedroom or office. Thanks to a built-in humidistat, you’ll be able to quickly see the current RH levels. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t forget that leaving water sit can lead to mold and smelliness. Do yourself a favor and grab PureGuardian’s Aquastick Humidifier Treatment for $9 and keep bacteria at bay for a much longer period. Rated 4+ stars by 70% of Amazon shoppers.

TaoTronics 4-Liter Humidifier features:

  • Quiet Operation for Bedroom Use: Ultrasonic humidifiers are incredibly silent, produces less than 38 dB of noise; perfect for your baby and a disturbance-free sleep at night.
  • 4L Tank Capacity, Works for All Night: Over a gallon of water lasts for 12-30 hour working time on a full tank; designed to humidify the air in rooms up to 10-30 m² / 107-322 ft², bedroom, nursery, office and so on.

