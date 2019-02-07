Timex cuts 20% off select top styles during its Valentine’s Day Event + free shipping

For a limited time only, Timex offers 20% off select styles with promo code CUPID20 at checkout. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Fairfield Chronograph Watch $87, which is down from its original rate of $129. It’s available in two color options and features a bold white face that will stand out with any outfit. It can be easily dressed up or down and it’s rated 4.2/5 stars.
The most notable deal for women is the Addison Double Wrap Watch that’s on sale for $68 and originally was priced at $85. This watch is unique with a double leather wrap band and a square face that’s elegant. This watch can be worn year-round and is available in three color options.
Our top picks for men include:
- Fairfield Chronograph Watch $87 (Orig. $109)
- Fairfield Mesh Stainless Steel Watch $103 (Orig. $129)
- Waterbury Linear Chronograph Watch $159 (Orig. $199)
- Weekender Chrono Watch $68 (Orig. $85)
- Torrington Leather Watch $79 (Orig. $99)
Our top picks for women include:
- Fairfield Mesh Stainless Steel Watch $71 (Orig. $89)
- Crystal Bloom Gold Floral Watch $60 (Orig. $75)
- Addison Double Wrap Watch $68 (Orig. $85)
- Crystal Opulence Swarovski Watch $60 (Orig. $75)
- Metropolitan Leather Watch $60 (Orig. $75)
