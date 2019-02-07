Today only, various Apple iPhone 8/Plus models are on sale from $380 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers various refurbished iPhone 8/Plus models from $379.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be tacked on otherwise. For comparison, Apple charges $499 and $599 for each model when it’s in-stock via their refurbished storefront. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Jump to the Plus model for a dual-camera with support for various additional features. Includes a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

Use some of today’s savings towards a new case to your device looking good. We recommend Spigen’s ultra-slim options which are available for both iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

iPhone 8 features: