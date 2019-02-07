Today only, various Apple iPhone 8/Plus models are on sale from $380 (Cert. Refurb)

- Feb. 7th 2019 7:12 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers various refurbished iPhone 8/Plus models from $379.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be tacked on otherwise. For comparison, Apple charges $499 and $599 for each model when it’s in-stock via their refurbished storefront. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Jump to the Plus model for a dual-camera with support for various additional features. Includes a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

Use some of today’s savings towards a new case to your device looking good. We recommend Spigen’s ultra-slim options which are available for both iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

iPhone 8 features:

  • Unlocked, SIM-Free, Model A1863
  • 4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology
  • A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion coprocessor
  • Talk time (wireless) up to 14 hours
  • LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
  • NFC with reader mode
  • 12-megapixel camera
  • Digital zoom up to 5x
  • 1080p HD video recording

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

woot

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp