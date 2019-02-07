Zeroll’s Original Ice Cream Scoop w/ heat conductive handle is down to $13 (Reg. up to $20)

- Feb. 7th 2019 2:11 pm ET

Reg. $20 $13
0

Amazon is offering the Zeroll 1010 Original Ice Cream Easy Scoop for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, it has dropped to $15 or so over the last few months but is now within a few cents of the Amazon all-time low. This made-in-the-USA ice cream scoop features a heat conductive handle that is designed for ambidextrous use and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 180 Amazon customers. More details below.

If $13 Prime shipped is still a bit much for you on an ice cream scoop, consider KitchenAid’s option at $7.50. It features a limited lifetime warranty and a stainless steel construction.

And be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide where you’ll find great deals on kitchenware, smart locks, first-aid kits and much more.

Zeroll 1010 Original Ice Cream Easy Scoop:

  • Do not place in dishwasher or expose to temperatures over 140 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Heat conductive fluid inside handle
  • Designed for right or left hand use
  • Improved aluminum alloy that helps resist oxidation and corrosion
  • Up to 20 percent more volume of ice cream by avoiding compression
  • No springs to replace, one-piece design
  • Color coded brown end cap, 4-ounce
