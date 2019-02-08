Tote your child three different ways & hands-free with this carrier for $112.50 (Reg. $150)

lilliebaby (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the 3-in-1 CarryOn Toddler Carrier in several colors for $112.50 shipped. Clip the on-page coupon and the discount is reflected at checkout. Regularly $150, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This carrier holds up to 60 pounds and features a 3-way adjustable strap for convenience. It’s made of mesh material for breathability and also machine-washable to stay looking fresh for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 100 reviews.

Lilliebaby’s 3-in-1 CarryOn Toddler Carrier features: