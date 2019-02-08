Tote your child three different ways & hands-free with this carrier for $112.50 (Reg. $150)

- Feb. 8th 2019 3:30 pm ET

0

lilliebaby (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the 3-in-1 CarryOn Toddler Carrier in several colors for $112.50 shipped. Clip the on-page coupon and the discount is reflected at checkout. Regularly $150, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This carrier holds up to 60 pounds and features a 3-way adjustable strap for convenience. It’s made of mesh material for breathability and also machine-washable to stay looking fresh for years to come.  Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 100 reviews.

Lilliebaby’s 3-in-1 CarryOn Toddler Carrier features:

  • Age:12 months + Weight Range: 20 – 60 lb
  • Front, Hip and Back carry
  • Includes: Lumbar support, 3-way adjustable straps, removable hood and two pockets.
  • Machine Washable.
  • Featuring a wider and taller torso than most carriers, the CarryOn is possibly the most versatile toddler carrier on the market.

