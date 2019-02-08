The Arcade1Up Deluxe Cabinet warps you back to your childhood w/ 12 classics: $300 (25% off)

Target is offering the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $299.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked. This cabinet comes with a riser, allowing you to lift it to a more traditional height or opt for a lower style that makes it comfortable to play while sitting down. The twelve classics included range from Asteroids and Centipede to Missile Command and Lunar Lander. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

An alternate route worth considering would be Nyko’s PixelQuest Arcade Kit for $20. Made for Nintendo Switch, this kit shares similarities with Labo as it is made of cardboard, which the owner crafts into an arcade. Two included arcade sticks attach to Joy-Con controllers to provide a more authentic feel.

Arcade1Up Deluxe Cabinet features: