The Arcade1Up Deluxe Cabinet warps you back to your childhood w/ 12 classics: $300 (25% off)

Target is offering the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $299.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked. This cabinet comes with a riser, allowing you to lift it to a more traditional height or opt for a lower style that makes it comfortable to play while sitting down. The twelve classics included range from Asteroids and Centipede to Missile Command and Lunar Lander. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
An alternate route worth considering would be Nyko’s PixelQuest Arcade Kit for $20. Made for Nintendo Switch, this kit shares similarities with Labo as it is made of cardboard, which the owner crafts into an arcade. Two included arcade sticks attach to Joy-Con controllers to provide a more authentic feel.
Arcade1Up Deluxe Cabinet features:
Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline-pumping, old school fun with Arcade1Up, as it brings iconic gaming back to you. This is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Includes Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe.