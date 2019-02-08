Aukey’s 50-Mile Indoor OTA HDTV Antenna gets a 65% price cut to $8 Prime shipped

- Feb. 8th 2019 1:41 pm ET

0

ADPE (an Aukey-affiliated storefront) via Amazon offers its 50-Mile Range Indoor OTA HDTV Antenna for $7.98 Prime shipped when code RA7OG6ZX has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 65% discount from the going rate, is the first notable price drop we’ve noted and a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s indoor HDTV antenna is an affordable way to say sayonara to your cable provider. So far it carries a 3.7/5 star rating. Not sure what channels are available in your area? Swing by AntennaWeb for a rundown of your area’s OTA content.

If you’re ready to go all-in on a cord-cutting setup, we’ve got your back. Check out our guide on leveraging Plex and HDHomeRun to enjoy local sports, news, more.

Aukey 50-Mile Indoor OTA HDTV Antenna features:

  • High gain and low noise In-line amplifier receives free digital HD broadcast television signals from towers as far as 50 miles away
  • Enjoy local news, TV shows, or Sports in high definition without a cable bill
  • Super thin design is perfect to mount in your house, in an RV, or on a yacht
  • Package Contents: AUKEY AN-P01 Indoor TV Antenna, AC/DC Adapter, Three Double-sided Tapes, User Manual, Quick Installation Guide, 24-Month Warranty Card

