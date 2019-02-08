Save $20 on CanaKit’s Ultimate + Gaming Raspberry Pi Starter Kits at $70 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering two CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Starter Kits for $69.99 Prime shipped each. Those without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. You’ll be able to choose between the Ultimate Starter Kit or the Super Retro Gaming Kit. In both cases, that saves you $20 from the going rate at Amazon, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Each of CanaKit’s bundles include everything you need to get started with a Raspberry Pi. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Looking for an initial project for your new micro computer? We recently put together a step-by-step guide on how to turn a Raspberry Pi into an AirPlay receiver.
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Kit features:
- Includes Made in UK Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (B plus) with 1.4 GHz 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, 1 GB RAM, Dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11.b/g/n/ac wireless LAN, Enhanced Ethernet Capability
- 32 GB Micro SD Card (Class 10) pre-loaded with NOOBS, CanaKit 2.5A Power Supply with 5 feet Micro USB Cable and Noise Filter (UL Listed)
- High Quality Raspberry Pi 3 Case, Premium Quality 6.5 feet HDMI Cable, Heat Sink, CanaKit Full Color Quick-Start Guide