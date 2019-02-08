Eddie Bauer takes a rare extra 60% off clearance items from $16: jackets, vests, more

Eddie Bauer is taking up to 60% off sitewide and this weekend only it’s offering an extra 60% off clearance items with code FEB60 at checkout. Even better, there were just over 500 items added to the clearance including jackets, pullovers, vests and more. Orders over $99 receive free delivery.

A standout from this sale is the men’s Radiator 4-Pocket Jacket for $32, which is down from its original rate of $99. This jacket is a great piece to wear now and into spring. It can also be seamlessly dressed up or down and has four snap pockets for additional storage. Find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: