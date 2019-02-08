Fujifilm’s instax mini 9 Instant Film Camera comes in six colors and drops to $40 shipped (20% off)

- Feb. 8th 2019 8:50 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Fujifilm instax mini 9 Instant Film Camera in a variety of colors for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at Amazon, though several of the colors do sell for upwards of $15 more. Today’s offer is also $6 less than the Amazon all-time low. The instax mini 9 pairs a retro-inspired design with a pop of color and is a fantastic way to remember your next party or get-together. As a #1 best-seller, Fujifilm’s instant camera carries a 4.3/5 star rating from 3,000 customers.

Use your savings to stock up on film and grab this 60-photo value pack at Amazon.

Fujifilm instax mini 9 features:

Take photos with your friends and share copies in seconds with this Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera. The mint-green camera uses automatic flash with light adjustment to produce picture-perfect results with every shutter click. An included selfie mirror on this Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera means everyone who’s there makes it into the frame.

